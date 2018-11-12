 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan sees 0.2% inflation in October

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, prices of consumption goods and services rose by 2.4%, including food products by 2.1%, non-food products by 2.8% and paid services by 2.6%, Report informs.

    According to the State Statistical Committee, prices of consumption goods and services in October increased by 0.2%, including food products and non-food products by 0.2%, paid services by 0.1%. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi