Azerbaijan sees 0.2% inflation in October

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, prices of consumption goods and services rose by 2.4%, including food products by 2.1%, non-food products by 2.8% and paid services by 2.6%, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, prices of consumption goods and services in October increased by 0.2%, including food products and non-food products by 0.2%, paid services by 0.1%.