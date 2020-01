Azerbaijan ranked 2nd among 54 countries for growth in the minimum salary in early 2020.

Report says, citing Picodi.com, that the minimum salary is $140, and the growth in 2019 made up 37.7%.

Meanwhile, Nigeria finished second with a 64.8% growth to $74, and Argentina is 3rd with a $37.1% growth.

The countries such as the US, South African Republic, Spain, Latvia did not change their minimum salary.

The highest minimum salaries are in Luxembourg ($1,989), Australia ($1,923) and Ireland ($1,723).