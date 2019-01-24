 Top
    Azerbaijan saw 56% growth in securities market last year

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Operations in securities market amounted to AZN 24,554,800,000 in 2018, up 56.2% in comparison to a year earlier.

    Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) that AZN 14,407,900,000 or 58.7% of operations were carried out in primary market, AZN 10,146,900,000 or 41.3% in secondary market.

    Compared to 2017, the repo operations  have risen 11.9-fold settling at AZN 611.8 million (of this, AZN 584.2 million or 95.5% of operations were performed with government securities).

    In general, AZN 16,599,100,000 securities (205 registrations) were registered in the reporting period.  

