Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for foreign liabilities

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for foreign liabilities as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for foreign liabilities are below:

No Banks Foreign liabilities(thousand manats) 1 Access Bank 506 185,67 2 VTB Azerbaijan 209 974,28 3 Demirbank 110 145,57 4 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 63 239,75 5 MuganBank 48 983,78 6 Bank Technique 26 315,83 7 Nikoil Bank 17 576,58 8 Expressbank 9 871,14 9 Rabitabank 4 957,10 10 Parabank 1 809,20

