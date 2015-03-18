Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of short-term loans revealed

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of short-term loans in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of short-term loans are listed below:

No Banks Specific weight of short-term loans (%) 1 Gunaybank 90,60 2 Atrabank 62,04 3 Rabitabank 56,34 4 Expressbank 51,41 5 YapıKredi Bank Azərbaycan 46,08 6 Amrahbank 38,27 7 Zaminbank 24,80 8 Bank Technique 24,05 9 Kredobank 20,77 10 XalqBank 13,62

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.