Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of short-term loans revealed

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of short-term loans in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of short-term loans are listed below:
|No
|Banks
Specific weight of short-term loans (%)
|1
|Gunaybank
|90,60
|2
|Atrabank
|62,04
|3
|Rabitabank
|56,34
|4
|Expressbank
|51,41
|5
|YapıKredi Bank Azərbaycan
|46,08
|6
|Amrahbank
|38,27
|7
|Zaminbank
|24,80
|8
|Bank Technique
|24,05
|9
|Kredobank
|20,77
|10
|XalqBank
|13,62
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author