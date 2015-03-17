Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest incomes revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest incomes are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Interest incomes/income (%)
|1
|Bank Melli Iran (Baku branch)
|100,00
|2
|Gunaybank
|99,24
|3
|Caucasus Development Bank
|96,21
|4
|Xalq Bank
|94,30
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|91,51
|6
|Accessbank
|90,57
|7
|Rabitabank
|86,71
|8
|NBC Bank
|86,62
|9
|Turanbank
|85,56
|10
|NIKOIL Bank
|85,49
