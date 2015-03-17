Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest incomes revealed

 Top
    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest incomes

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest incomes are listed below:

    NoBanksInterest incomes/income (%)
    1Bank Melli Iran (Baku branch)
    		100,00
    2Gunaybank99,24
    3Caucasus Development Bank96,21
    4Xalq Bank94,30
    5VTB Azerbaijan91,51
    6Accessbank90,57
    7Rabitabank86,71
    8NBC Bank86,62
    9Turanbank85,56
    10NIKOIL Bank85,49

