Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest incomes revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest incomes are listed below:

No Banks Interest incomes/income (%) 1 Bank Melli Iran (Baku branch)

100,00 2 Gunaybank 99,24 3 Caucasus Development Bank 96,21 4 Xalq Bank 94,30 5 VTB Azerbaijan 91,51 6 Accessbank 90,57 7 Rabitabank 86,71 8 NBC Bank 86,62 9 Turanbank 85,56 10 NIKOIL Bank 85,49

