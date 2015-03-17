Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest expenses revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest expenses are listed below:

No Banks Interest expenses/expenses (%) 1 Bank Melli İran-Baku Branch 100,00 2 Caucasus Development Bank 69,17 3 Gunaybank 69,10 4 Atrabank 57,07 5 Turanbank 54,19 6 XalqBank 46,63 7 SilkwayBank 45,84 8 Bank Technique 45,75 9 AG Bank 44,20 10 NIKOIL Bank 42,88

