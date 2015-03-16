Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers are below:
|No
|Banks
|Number of customers
|1
|AccessBank
|340 454
|2
|ZaminBank
|170 511
|3
|MuganBank
|145 866
|4
|Demirbank
|144 987
|5
|Bank Technique
|132 962
|6
|Rabitəbank
|104 900
|7
|ExpressBank
|103 965
|8
|XalqBank
|57 933
|9
|Nikoil Bank
|55 565
|10
|AFB Bank
|37 703
