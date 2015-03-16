Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers are below:

No Banks Number of customers 1 AccessBank 340 454 2 ZaminBank 170 511 3 MuganBank 145 866 4 Demirbank 144 987 5 Bank Technique 132 962 6 Rabitəbank 104 900 7 ExpressBank 103 965 8 XalqBank 57 933 9 Nikoil Bank 55 565 10 AFB Bank 37 703

