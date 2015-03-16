 Top

Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of customers revealed

Report agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers in 01.01.2015

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of customers as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of customers are below:

NoBanksNumber of customers
1AccessBank340 454
2ZaminBank170 511
3MuganBank145 866
4Demirbank144 987
5Bank Technique132 962
6Rabitəbank104 900
7ExpressBank103 965
8XalqBank57 933
9Nikoil Bank55 565
10AFB Bank37 703

