Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of credit cards revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of credit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of credit cards are listed below:

No Banks Number of credit cards 1 Demirbank 34 822 2 Access Bank 14 489 3 AFB Bank 14 123 4 Bank Technique 11 720 5 Rabitabank 8 498 6 ExpressBank 6 904 7 XalqBank 2 965 8 Parabank 2 921 9 VTB Azerbaijan 2 657 10 NIKOIL Bank 2 636

