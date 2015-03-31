Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of problem loans revealed

https://report.az/storage/news/678464d3abdf39e6b41dcf8a45092538/804d48d0-ec84-40aa-b3d0-bebaa0ab302e_292.jpg
Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of problem loans for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.
Top ten banks by annual dynamics of problem loans are below:
|No
|Banks
|Annual dynamics(%)
|1
|VTB Azerbaijan
|194,11
|2
|AccessBank
|179,15
|3
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|143,54
|4
|ExpressBank
|104,57
|5
|Unibank
|102,12
|6
|AFB Bank
|68,11
|7
|MuganBank
|65,44
|8
|Azer-Turk Bank
|59,50
|9
|XalqBank
|48,61
|10
|ZaminBank
|44,43
