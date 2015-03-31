Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of problem loans revealed

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of problem loans for January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

Top ten banks by annual dynamics of problem loans are below:

No Banks Annual dynamics(%) 1 VTB Azerbaijan 194,11 2 AccessBank 179,15 3 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 143,54 4 ExpressBank 104,57 5 Unibank 102,12 6 AFB Bank 68,11 7 MuganBank 65,44 8 Azer-Turk Bank 59,50 9 XalqBank 48,61 10 ZaminBank 44,43

