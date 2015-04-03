 Top
    Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of mortgage loans

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by annual dynamics of portfolio mortgage loans

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of portfolio mortgage loans as of January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

    Top ten banks by annual dynamics of mortgage lending (individual funding and with AMF) are below:

    NoBanksAnnual dynamics (%)
    1Bank Technique196,58
    2AFB Bank145,46
    3Turanbank79,78
    4NIKOIL Bank78,86
    5YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan72,30
    6NBC Bank70,01
    7Access Bank68,86
    8ExpressBank66,20
    9Xalq Bank49,61
    10Bank Avrasiya15,42

