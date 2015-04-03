Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of mortgage loans

https://report.az/storage/news/d05a5c47b2a0b1288382712859d50eeb/0e1a721b-6537-453b-94e0-ca3d38600f01_292.jpg
Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of portfolio mortgage loans as of January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.
Top ten banks by annual dynamics of mortgage lending (individual funding and with AMF) are below:
|No
|Banks
|Annual dynamics (%)
|1
|Bank Technique
|196,58
|2
|AFB Bank
|145,46
|3
|Turanbank
|79,78
|4
|NIKOIL Bank
|78,86
|5
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|72,30
|6
|NBC Bank
|70,01
|7
|Access Bank
|68,86
|8
|ExpressBank
|66,20
|9
|Xalq Bank
|49,61
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|15,42
