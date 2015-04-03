Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of mortgage loans

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of portfolio mortgage loans as of January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

Top ten banks by annual dynamics of mortgage lending (individual funding and with AMF) are below:

No Banks Annual dynamics (%) 1 Bank Technique 196,58 2 AFB Bank 145,46 3 Turanbank 79,78 4 NIKOIL Bank 78,86 5 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 72,30 6 NBC Bank 70,01 7 Access Bank 68,86 8 ExpressBank 66,20 9 Xalq Bank 49,61 10 Bank Avrasiya 15,42

