 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan’s insurers announce reason for refusing reinsurance licenses

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Industry Insurance and Silk Way Insurance have announced reasons for refusing reinsurance licenses.

    Chairman of Management Board of Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Kamran Babayev told Report that despite the company has a reinsurance license, it did not use the license for a certain period: "For the present, reinsurance activity is out of the company’s interests. We are not interested in insuring risks of other insurers and therefore, we voluntarily refused the license."

    Silk Way Insurance told Report that the company had not received reinsurance risks for about a year: "This was not so profitable. Therefore, we appealed to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the relevant decision was made. We don’t have plans regarding reinsurance yet."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi