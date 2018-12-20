 Top
    Azerbaijan’s insurance market grows by 32%

    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, 21 Azerbaijan-based insurers collected AZN 663.9 million in premiums, up 31.7% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

    In the reporting period, the insurance payments amounted to AZN 224.1 million, down 2.9% in comparison to a year earlier.

    Premiums on voluntary insurance market amounted to AZN 485.3 million, payments – to AZN 162.4 million. In the compulsory insurance market, the premiums stood at AZN 178.6 million, payments at AZN 61.7 million. 

