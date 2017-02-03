Azerbaijan's gold reserves not changed in January

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has 22 tons of gold reserves as of February 1.

Report informs referring to World Gold Council (WGC), it means resources remained at the same level as compared to January 1.

However, gold in currency reserves fell by 0.3%. At present, Azerbaijan's gold reserves makes 12.5% of total international reserves, and Azerbaijan takes 60th place in the world.

Notably, International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that in October Azerbaijan sold 4.2 tons of gold, in other words 14.39% of its reserves.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) reported that volume of gold reserves in September made 30.17 tons. But IMF told the figure was 29.182 tons.

US, Germany and IMF are top three gold reserve holders in the world. US has 8133.5, Germany - 3377.9 tons of gold reserves, which makes up respectively 73,8% and 67,6% of their total currency reserves. The latest in the list is Salvador, which has gold reserved of 1,4 tons (1,6% of total international reserves).

According to the statement by WGC last year Azerbaijan is among the countries that reduced gold reserves. The list also includes Venezuela, Argentina and Jordan.