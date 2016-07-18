 Top
    Close photo mode

    Curency reserves of Azerbaijan increased

    After a long break, country's exchange reserves up by 1,09 bln or by 2,85% in 2nd quarter of this year

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the result of the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's currency reserves made 39 401,8 mln USD.

    Report informs, 89,13% or 35 117,9 mln USD of the amount accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), while 10,87% or 4 283,9 mln USD for the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    After a long break, country's currency reserves increased by 1,09 bln USD or 2,85% in the second quarter of this year (Q2). Compared with the same period last year, foreign currency reserves decreased 4 901,7 mln USD or by 11,06%.

     Currency reserves of SOFAZ ( in mln. USD) Currency rates of Central Bank (in mln. USD)Currency reserves of Azerbaijan (in mln. USD)
    01.07.201635 117,94 283,939 401,8
    01.04.201634 246,04 065,838 311,8
    01.01.201633 574,15 016,738 590,8
    01.10.201534 738,17 014,741 752,8
    01.07.201535 783,38 520,244 303,5
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi