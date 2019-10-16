​Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.5%

Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.5% to AZN 58,464,200,000 in January-September 2019.

The value added in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.5%, in oil and gas sector – by 1.1%.

The value added has gone up by 16.4% in information and communication sector, 7.1% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 4.9% in tourist accommodation and catering, 3% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 2.5% in industry, 1.3% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 2.2% in other fields and fell 5.6% in construction.

Per capita GDP amounted to AZN 5,910.1.