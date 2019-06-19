​Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.2%

Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.2% to AZN 30,608,700,000 in January-May 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 46% of the GDP was formed in industry, 9.9% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 5.9% in construction, 6.4% in transport and warehousing, 3.7% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.6% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.8% in information and communication services, 14.4% in other fields. Net taxes on products and import made up 9.3% of the GDP.

Per capita GDP is AZN 3,099.0.