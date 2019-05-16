​Azerbaijan’s economy grows by 2.1%

Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.1% to AZN 23,813,400,000 in January-April 2019.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 46.5% of the GDP was formed in industry, 9.9% in trade, maintenance of vehicles, 6.6% in construction, 6.6% in transport and warehousing, 3.1% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.6% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.8% in information and communication services, 14.6% in other fields. Net taxes on products and import made up 9% of the GDP.

Per capita GDP is AZN 2,411.8.