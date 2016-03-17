Azerbaijan's economy declines by 3.2%

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January-February this year, enterprises, organizations and individual entrepreneurs, which operate in Azerbaijan, have produced gross domestic product of 7 888,7 million manats or 3,2% less in comparison with the abalogical period of the previous year.

Report informs citing State Statistics Committee, main cause of GDP decrease was related with decline in the construction and transport sectors, production of goods and services.

38.1% of added value produced in the field of industry, 13.0% in trade, repair of vehicles, 8.7% in construction, 7.2% in transport and warehouse, 3.6% in tourist accommodation and public catering, 3.1% in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.1% in information and communication, 13.6%in other areas fields.

Net taxes on products and imports made 10.6% of GDP. GDP per capita amounted to 822.3 AZN.