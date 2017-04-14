Azerbaijan’s debt to EBRD grows by EUR 8 mln

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Overall allocations of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to Azerbaijan increased during February 2017 by EUR 28 mln or 1.07% and made EUR 2 650 mln by March 1, 2017.

Report informs, number of funded by the bank projects in Azerbaijan remains unchanged - 161. But share of private sector in structure of allocations dropped to 51% featuring 1% decline.

According to report, payments of Azerbaijan to the bank increased by EUR 29 mln or 1.55% to amount EUR 1 906 mln.

EBRD’s operating assets in Azerbaijan grew by EUR 11 mln or 1.93% to reach EUR 581 mln.

Current funding portfolio in the country increased by EUR 8 mln or 0.85% to EUR 947 mln.

Notably, EBRD’s active project portfolio in Azerbaijan decreased by a unit. Current portfolio includes 55 active projects.