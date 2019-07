In January-June 2019, Azerbaijan’s budget revenues amounted to AZN 10,405,500,000, budget expenditures to AZN 10,951,000,000, respectively up 1.5% and 5.5% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

Consequently, the budget deficit amounted to AZN 545.5 million, up AZN 118.7 million from indicator of January-May 2019.