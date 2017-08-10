Azerbaijan’s bank sector loses 80,000 customers in a month

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of the customer base of Azerbaijani banks has declined by 80,134 people or 1,4% and made 5 612 810 people as of July 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the monthly report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

5 534 553 of them or 98,6% are individuals, and 78,257 or 1,4% are legal entities. Entrepreneurs make 210,533 people or 3,8% of bank clients.

In June, the number of bank customers-individuals fell by 1,4%, and number of legal entities grew by 0,4% and entrepreneurs by 2,4%.