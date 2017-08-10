Azerbaijan’s bank sector loses 80,000 customers in a month

https://report.az/storage/news/5e43a1b510da54fa020548984b6f2800/8bc0ffda-8343-4c04-9d1b-c4fb80f260d8_292.jpg
Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of the customer base of Azerbaijani banks has declined by 80,134 people or 1,4% and made 5 612 810 people as of July 1, 2017.
Report informs referring to the monthly report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
5 534 553 of them or 98,6% are individuals, and 78,257 or 1,4% are legal entities. Entrepreneurs make 210,533 people or 3,8% of bank clients.
In June, the number of bank customers-individuals fell by 1,4%, and number of legal entities grew by 0,4% and entrepreneurs by 2,4%.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author