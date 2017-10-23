Azerbaijan's 2018 state budget keeps same revenue from financial sanctions

© Report

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues from financial sanctions are estimated at 140 mln AZN in the Azerbaijani state budget draft 2018, which is the same with analogical forecast for 2017.

Notably, state budget revenues in 2018 are estimated at 20.127 bln AZN, which is more by 3.361 billion AZN or 20% compared with the approved forecast for 2017 as well as by 2.621 billion AZN or 15% compared with the actual performance indicator for 2016, making 29% of GDP.

7.907 bln AZN or 39.3% of the forecast for state budget revenues for 2018 accounts for revenues through the Ministry of Taxes, 9.216 bln AZN or 45.8% for transfer from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, 2.43 bln AZN or 12.1% for revenues through the State Customs Committee, 574 mln AZN or 2.8% for other revenues.

Forecast amount on the Ministry of Taxes estimated at 7.907 bln AZN, making 11.4% of GDP, which is more by 262 mln AZN or 3.4% compared to the forecast for the current year as well as 891.4 mln AZN or 12.7% compared to the actual performance indicator for 2016.

Specific weight of budget expenditures in GDP for 2018 will make 30.1%, which is more by 3.8 percentage points than in 2017.