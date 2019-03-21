Azerbaijan reveals cost of paid services rendered to population

The cost of paid services rendered to the population of Azerbaijan in January-February 2019 increased in real terms by 0.7 percent (compared to the same period last year), amounting to AZN 1,327,700,000, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SCC).

In the reporting period, 73.2% of services were rendered by legal entities, 26.8% - by individuals.

During the two months, paid service for every citizen amounted to AZN 134.5 on average, which is AZN 4.3 higher than previous year.