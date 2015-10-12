 Top
    Azerbaijan reduces interest rates on deposits

    Average interest rates on foreign currency deposits and loans amounted to 8.33%

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ In August, 2015 the average interest rate on manat deposits and deposits decreased to 7,98%. Report informs referring to the information given by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), in comparison with July of this year interest rates decreased by 0.43 points or 5.1%.

    Average interest rates on foreign currency deposits and loans amounted to 8.33%, which is less by 0.03 points or 0.36% than in July. Main reason for the decline in interest rates is the high liquidity of banks and a reduction population's demand for loans. It's expected, this trend will continue up to the end of 2016.

