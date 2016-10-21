Azerbaijan prepares draft law to control financial markets

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Discussion of a draft law on settlement and control of financial markets in Azerbaijan is underway at the government level.

Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Financial Markets Control Chamber Rufat Aslanli said.

"I hope that this issue will be discussed at the next session of parliament," R. Aslanli said.

In addition, state authorities are also discussing the institutionalization of distressed asset management: "President was also informed about this. Now the issue is being discussed in the Council of Financial Stability. The decision is expected to be adopted in coming days".