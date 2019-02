Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January-December 2018, premiums on loan insurance amounted to AZN 1,860,100, up AZN 1,770,700 or 20.8-fold from January-November 2018, and 20.7-fold from the previous year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority.

No payment was done on loan insurance as of January 1, 2019.