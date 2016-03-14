 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan plans to increase some import duties

    Chairman of State Customs Committee said proposal submitted to the government

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Some customs duties can be increased, some reduced'.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev told reporters.

    According to A.Aliyev, the commitee has submitted relevant proposals to the government: 'We intend to protect domestic production. Therefore, we have offered to increase import duty fot the products manufactured in Azerbaijan and reduce these duties for which are not produced in the country'.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi