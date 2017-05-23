 Top

Azerbaijan needs fundamental public procurement reforms

Azerbaijan needs fundamental public procurement reforms
Report: The lowest level of transparency in public procurement is in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan bears the lowest level of transparency in public procurement sphere among Eastern Partnership countries. 

Report informs, declared results of assessment of public procurement legislation and its execution among Eastern Partnership countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, and Ukraine – held by Transparency Azerbaijan.

According to report, Azerbaijan scored 50 on 100-scale rating.

Ukraine and Georgia possess the most elaborate legislation, which scored 86 points: “Talking about Azerbaijan, this country needs fundamental public procurement reforms. Especially, deficit of transparency negatively affected overall results of Azerbaijan and the national legislation in this sphere assessed with 9.4 out of 100 points”.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi