Azerbaijan needs fundamental public procurement reforms

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan bears the lowest level of transparency in public procurement sphere among Eastern Partnership countries.

Report informs, declared results of assessment of public procurement legislation and its execution among Eastern Partnership countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, and Ukraine – held by Transparency Azerbaijan.

According to report, Azerbaijan scored 50 on 100-scale rating.

Ukraine and Georgia possess the most elaborate legislation, which scored 86 points: “Talking about Azerbaijan, this country needs fundamental public procurement reforms. Especially, deficit of transparency negatively affected overall results of Azerbaijan and the national legislation in this sphere assessed with 9.4 out of 100 points”.