    Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund to place new bonds

    The securities will be up for sale at AZN 1,004.0833

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the issue of AZN 15 mln phase of interest-bearing, named, paperless bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF).

    Report informs referring to the AMF, bonds will be offered for sale at AZN 1,004.0833.

    Notably, Financial Market Supervision Authority registered basic emission prospect of mortgage bonds on March 6. Total amount of the emission is AZN 100 mln, nominal value of one bond is AZN 1,000 with 3% annual interest.

    The placement will be conducted by mass offer method. National Deposit Center will conduct depositary and superintendent services.

