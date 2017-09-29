Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund places bonds worth 25 mln AZN

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has today held next auction on placement of bonds of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC with ISIN number AZ2021008688, worth 25 mln AZN and turnover period of 18 years (6,480 days).

Report informs citing the BSE, auction price during placement made 1 001,67 AZN.

Total value of the orders at the nominal price was 25.2 mln AZN and all securities were placed.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 6, 2035.