Azerbaijan may increase tariffs on "Green Card" insurance system

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan may increase tariffs on "Green Card" system.

Report informs, Executive Director of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) Elkhan Guliyev said.

According to him, the current rates, which will remain in effect until March next year, set up before two devaluations: "At that time, we took into account the prices in Russia and Turkey. However, after the two devaluations of Azerbaijani manat, our rates became significantly lower than in neighboring countries. Therefore, it is possible that they will be increased. We have made recommendations to the relevant bodies."