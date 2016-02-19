Azerbaijan is preparing measures system against unfair competition

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Concept of Development of the Audit service in Azerbaijan (2012-2020 years), preparation and application of measures system against dumping and unfair competition are planned this year.

Report informs, in addition, measures will be carried out in order to prevent evasion of compulsory audit.

As well as, continuation of works for strengthening institutional capacity of the Chamber of Auditors, register of auditors and audit firms, studying and applying foreign practice on audit organization are planned.