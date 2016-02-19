 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan is preparing measures system against unfair competition

    Measures will be taken against, those who avoid compulsory audit

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Concept of Development of the Audit service in Azerbaijan (2012-2020 years), preparation and application of measures system against dumping and unfair competition are planned this year.

    Report informs, in addition, measures will be carried out in order to prevent evasion of compulsory audit.

    As well as, continuation of works for strengthening institutional capacity of the Chamber of Auditors, register of auditors and audit firms, studying and applying foreign practice on audit organization are planned. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi