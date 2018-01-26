Azerbaijan Industry Insurance reshuffles

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Industry Insurance OJSC's Board of Directors reshuffles.

Report informs, the Board member Ilker Nüsret Hepçorman dismissed. Rashad Bayram Ahmadov replaced him.

Notably, AII OJSC was established in 2008 and is the legal successor of "CI Insurance" LLC, which entered the insurance market in 1996. Its authorized capital is 11 mln AZN. 75% of the company's shares belongs to Anadolu Investment Company, 25% to Azerbaijan Industry Bank OJSC.