Azerbaijan increases spending for measures on non-oil exports

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will allocate AZN 27 million for measures on export of non-oil products, up AZN 12.3 million or 83.7% from the figure expected for 2018, down AZN 21,069,000 or 4.6-fold from 2017, Report informs citing the opinion of the Chamber of Account on the state budget.

According to the estimates of the Chamber of Accounts, AZN 2,800,100,000 is planned to be allocated for lump-sum expenditures from state budget for 2019, up AZN 199 million or 7.6% from 2017, down AZN 565.6 million or 16.8% in comparison to the expected figure for 2018. The share of lump-sum expenditures in the total expenditures of the state budget makes up 11.3%.

Chamber of Accounts offers to determine limits on lump-sum expenditures in the draft state budget for 2019.