Azerbaijan increases excise rates on imported private cars

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Excise rates on imported private cars are increased from January, 1.

Report informs that the excise rates are increased depending on the engine capacity (cc) of the cars. The prices are as follows:

AZN 0.30 for each cubic centimeter of the engine capacity up to 2,000 cubic centimeters (previous rate – AZN 0.20);

AZN 600 (previous – AZN 400) – up to 3,000 cubic centimeters plus AZN 5 (previous - AZN 3) for each cubic centimeter from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters;

AZN 5,600 (previous – AZN 3,400) – up to 4,000 cubic centimeters plus AZN 13 (previous – AZN 8) for each cubic centimeter from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters;

AZN 18,600 (previous – AZN 11,400) – up to 5,000 cubic centimeters plus AZN 35 (previous – AZN 20) for each cubic centimeter from 4,001 to 5,000 cubic centimeters;

AZN 53.600 (previous – AZN 31,400) – more than 5,000 cubic centimeters plus AZN 70 (previous – AZN 40) for each cubic centimeter from 5,000 cubic centimeters.