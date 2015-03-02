Azerbaijan increased amount of tobacco products

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year tobacco and tobacco products imported from Azerbaijan in the amount of 33 308.14 thousand dollars, up 31.81% over the corresponding period of last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, as a result, the volume of tobacco imports in January 2015 was 5.80% of total imports.

In the reporting period Azerbaijan exported tobacco and substitutes in the amount of 1 337.60 thousand dollars, which is 11.62 times more than in the corresponding period last year.In 2014, the export of tobacco and substitutes made 0.11% of total exports.