 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increased amount of tobacco products

    Export of tobacco products increased by 12 times over the last year

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January of this year tobacco and tobacco products imported from Azerbaijan in the amount of 33 308.14 thousand dollars, up 31.81% over the corresponding period of last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, as a result, the volume of tobacco imports in January 2015 was 5.80% of total imports.

    In the reporting period Azerbaijan exported tobacco and substitutes in the amount of 1 337.60 thousand dollars, which is 11.62 times more than in the corresponding period last year.In 2014, the export of tobacco and substitutes made 0.11% of total exports.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi