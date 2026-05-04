Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance and Harvard University's Growth Lab discussed cooperation on macroeconomic policy and fiscal framework, Report informs, citing the ministry.

According to a statement by the ministry, First Deputy Minister Anar Karimov met with a delegation led by Professor Ricardo Hausmann, Director of the Growth Lab, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, existing cooperation relations within the framework of the research and education-training project implemented with Harvard University, joint analytical activities on macroeconomic policy, fiscal framework, and economic development were reviewed.

Karimov provided information about the macroeconomic situation and forecasts covering 2025–2026 in his country, noting that economic growth has been primarily driven by the non-oil sector, while inflation has demonstrated a relatively stable dynamic. It was noted that within the framework of strengthening the fiscal framework, targets have been set for the non-oil deficit and the ratio of public debt to GDP within the budget rules in Azerbaijan, and consistent steps are being taken toward protecting the assets of the Oil Fund and increasing non-oil revenues.

Karimov also emphasized that the continuous implementation of fiscal reforms is of crucial importance in terms of strengthening the sustainability of public finances and ensuring medium-term macroeconomic stability.

In turn, Hausmann noted that cooperation with Azerbaijan is of a continuous nature, stating that joint analytical activities support the in-depth analysis of the country's economic development directions and the effective formulation of economic decisions.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on analytical reports prepared by the Growth Lab Center, and the results of conducted analyses as well as presented opinions and proposals, were discussed.

The parties noted the importance of continuing joint research in the direction of ensuring the sustainability of macroeconomic policy, as well as strengthening fiscal and monetary resilience, improving the investment environment, and expanding access to financial resources.