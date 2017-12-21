Azerbaijan facilitates access of citizens to capital market

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/6c287b15d2ca7b00d0ae26b415d0aee4/576c7530-9608-4d80-83e2-8145a0a50853_292.jpg

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next year, retail investors in Azerbaijan will be able to access capital market without going to investment companies.

Report informs, Chairman of the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC Management Board, Vugar Namazov said at the Capital Markets 2018 event in Baku.

"It will now be a turning point for the capital market. People will be able to sit in the office and see instruments in capital market via mobile phone as well as take part in the market. I think this innovation will be a turning point in the market, and will have a positive impact both on number of market participants as well as on sales of products. A similar mechanism was introduced during sale of bonds of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). People subscribed to the bonds by appealing "ASAN Service" centers and there was no need to go to investment companies. Now, citizens will get an opportunity to sit at home and open an account at any investment company and become market participant. Experience shows that this mechanism provides more than half of volatility in the market", Namazov added.