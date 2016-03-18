Azerbaijan earned 804 mln USD in January-February from 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' projects

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Totally, 804 mln USD from sale of profit oil on 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) fields bloc and profit gas on 'Shah Deniz' gas-condensate field entered State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in January-February of this year.

Report was told in the fund, 790 mln USD of this amount gained from sale of profit oil of 'ACG', 14 mln from profit gas of 'Shah Deniz' field.

Notably, from 2001 to March 1, 2016, 117,799 bln USD entered to SOFAZ from ACG as well as 2,457 bln USD from 'Shah Deniz' field.