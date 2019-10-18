Azerbaijan cuts investment costs by 23%

18 October, 2019 17:35

https://report.az/storage/news/44fad5602edea846215aecf4c1ed7979/aafd3104-090a-4a69-bbb5-77135e14cfeb_292.jpg The state capital investment is expected to be AZN 4,909,000,000 in 2020, down 23% from 2019, Report informs referring to the state and consolidated budget bills.