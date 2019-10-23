 Top

Azerbaijan changes tax rates on excise goods

Azerbaijan is planned to change tax rates on excise goods such as potable alcohol, beer, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, energetic (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) drinks, e-cigarette liquid starting from 2020, Report informs citing a draft law on amendments to Tax Code.

According to the section of the draft law regarding article No 190, the excise taxes for following goods are changed:

for potable alcohol, vodka, strong drinks and liqueur - from AZN 2 to AZN 3.2

for a liter of cognac – from AZN 6 to AZN 3.2

for a liter of ordinary wine – from AZN 0.1 to AZN 0.2

for a liter of alcoholic beer – from AZN 0.2 to AZN 0.5

for 1,000 slim cigarettes – from AZN 20 to AZN 31

for a liter of alcoholic energy drinks – from AZN 2 to AZN 2.1

for a liter of non-alcoholic energy drink – from AZN 3 to AZN 3.1.

Moreover, the excise tax for a liter of low-alcohol drinks, which were not provided in this article, will be AZN 0.4 from 2020. 

