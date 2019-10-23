​Azerbaijan changes tax rates on excise goods

Azerbaijan is planned to change tax rates on excise goods such as potable alcohol, beer, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, energetic (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) drinks, e-cigarette liquid starting from 2020, Report informs citing a draft law on amendments to Tax Code.

According to the section of the draft law regarding article No 190, the excise taxes for following goods are changed:

for potable alcohol, vodka, strong drinks and liqueur - from AZN 2 to AZN 3.2

for a liter of cognac – from AZN 6 to AZN 3.2

for a liter of ordinary wine – from AZN 0.1 to AZN 0.2

for a liter of alcoholic beer – from AZN 0.2 to AZN 0.5

for 1,000 slim cigarettes – from AZN 20 to AZN 31

for a liter of alcoholic energy drinks – from AZN 2 to AZN 2.1

for a liter of non-alcoholic energy drink – from AZN 3 to AZN 3.1.

Moreover, the excise tax for a liter of low-alcohol drinks, which were not provided in this article, will be AZN 0.4 from 2020.