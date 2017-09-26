 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan a leader in the CIS microcredit market

    Azerbaijan ranks the second for microcredit portfolio

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan is the largest microcredit market in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. 

    Report informs, declares a report released by the Microfinance Information Exchange.

    According to report, Kazakhstan is a leader in this sector with 33 percent ($ 464.3 million).

    Azerbaijan ranks the second where total amount of micro loans is $337.6 million or 24 percent of the total volume in the CIS. Tajikistan - 3rd place with $ 191 million or 13.6 per cent of volume, Armenia - 4th place with 11.5 per cent of volume or $ 162 million, Kyrgyzstan - 5th place with 7 per cent of volume or $ 98 million.

    This figure in Russia is $ 86.3 million (6.1%), Uzbekistan - $ 37.1 million (2.6%), Moldova $ 30 million (2.1%), and Ukraine just $ 700,000.

    Azerbaijan ranks first for the number of microcredit borrowers – 274,800 persons. The country is followed by Kazakhstan (254.5 thsd), Tajikistan (232.4 thsd), Kyrgystan (156,000), Armenia (161,100), Russia (36,000), Moldova (19,3 thsd), Uzbekistan and Ukraine (700 each).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi