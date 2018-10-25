Azerbaijan-based investment companies ranking for turnover in January-September 2018

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Exchange has announced the ranking of its members for their turnover in January-September 2018.

Report informs that Pasha Capital heads the ranking with the brokerage services of AZN 6,277,000,000.

Pasha Capital is followed by Unicapital with AZN 3,957,000,000. The third place is held by AzFinance with AZN 3.571 billion. Invest-Az ranks 4th with AZN 3,529,000,000, Xalg Capital is 5th with AZN 1,418,000,000 and PSG Capital comes 6th with AZN 424 million.