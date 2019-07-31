​Azerbaijan-based banks see more than 7% rise in assets

As of July 1, 2019, the assets of Azerbaijan-based banks’ assets amounted to AZN 29,980,100,000, up 7.1% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Of this, the loans issued to customers amounted to AZN 11,708,700,000. The loan portfolio extended by 16.3%.

In the reporting period, the liabilities grew by 5.4% to AZN 25,380,500,000 with the deposit portfolio risen by 9.15% to AZN 18,831,200,000. Individuals accounted for AZN 8,633,800,000 (+7.7% from previous year), while legal entities made up AZN 10,197,400,000 (+10.4%).

The liabilities of the banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dropped by 52.7% to AZN 207.7 million, total capital surged by 17.8% to AZN 4,599,600,000.