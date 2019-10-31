Azerbaijan-based banks see decline in external liabilities

As of October 1, 2019, the external liabilities of the Azerbaijan-based banks amounted to AZN 1,480,100,000, down 2.7% from the previous month, 19% from early 2019 and 23.2% from a year earlier, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Tural İbadlıNews Author