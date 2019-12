Azerbaijan-based banks see 8% rise in deposit portfolio

​Azerbaijan-based banks see 8% rise in deposit portfolio

30 December, 2019 15:52

https://report.az/storage/news/c958947365375e97178ab368dc57d221/1b44575e-a66e-427c-b29b-bedc8486b17c_292.jpg As of December 1, 2019, Azerbaijan-based banks’ deposit portfolio stood at AZN 23,579.1 million, up 0.7% from the previous year, 7.8% from early 2019, and 7.2% from a year earlier.