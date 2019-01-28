 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks see 18% growth in cash funds

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The cash assets of Azerbaijan-based banks totaled AZN 1,363,800,000 as of December 31, 2018, which is up AZN 204.7 million or 17.66% from the previous month, AZN 210.8 million or 18.28% year-on-year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

    In early 2018, the cash funds of the banks amounted to AZN 1,153,000,000

