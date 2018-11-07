 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for total capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their total capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their total capital:

    Banks Total capital (AZN)
    1 IBA 1,280,004
    2 PASHA Bank 391,445
    3 Kapital Bank 323,494
    4 Xalg Bank 272,761
    5 Silkway Bank 147,893
    6 Expressbank 147,268
    7 Atabank 144,453
    8 ASB Bank 95,229
    9 Rabitabank 86,989
    10 Unibank 84,650

    * To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi