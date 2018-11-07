Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for total capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their total capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their total capital:

№ Banks Total capital (AZN) 1 IBA 1,280,004 2 PASHA Bank 391,445 3 Kapital Bank 323,494 4 Xalg Bank 272,761 5 Silkway Bank 147,893 6 Expressbank 147,268 7 Atabank 144,453 8 ASB Bank 95,229 9 Rabitabank 86,989 10 Unibank 84,650

