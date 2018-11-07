Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for total capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/8598a07fd7293fd3e8b66420d14a9a16/1d49565e-de32-4dd2-a400-fee56e66d633_292.jpg
Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their total capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their total capital:
|№
|Banks
|Total capital (AZN)
|1
|IBA
|1,280,004
|2
|PASHA Bank
|391,445
|3
|Kapital Bank
|323,494
|4
|Xalg Bank
|272,761
|5
|Silkway Bank
|147,893
|6
|Expressbank
|147,268
|7
|Atabank
|144,453
|8
|ASB Bank
|95,229
|9
|Rabitabank
|86,989
|10
|Unibank
|84,650
