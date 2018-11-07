Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for regulatory capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

https://report.az/storage/news/a51f44151a6025ab264426136949e3f6/1dbf3687-dc72-4cbf-aab6-edfd69246b93_292.jpg
Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their regulatory capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their regulatory capital:
|№
|Banks
|Regulatory capital (AZN)
|1
|IBA
|853,697
|2
|Kapital Bank
|295,301
|3
|Xalg Bank
|271,182
|4
|PASHA Bank
|269,281
|5
|Expressbank
|143,174
|6
|Silkway Bank
|142,667
|7
|Atabank
|139,011
|8
|Rabitabank
|100,170
|9
|Nikoil Bank
|73,095
|10
|Muganbank
|71,711
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author