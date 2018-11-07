 Top
    Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for regulatory capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their regulatory capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their regulatory capital:

    Banks Regulatory capital (AZN)
    1 IBA 853,697
    2 Kapital Bank 295,301
    3 Xalg Bank 271,182
    4 PASHA Bank 269,281
    5 Expressbank 143,174
    6 Silkway Bank 142,667
    7 Atabank 139,011
    8 Rabitabank 100,170
    9 Nikoil Bank 73,095
    10 Muganbank 71,711

