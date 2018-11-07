Azerbaijan-based banks ranking for regulatory capital (01.10.2018) - TOP-10

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency has prepared the ranking of Azerbaijan-based banks for their regulatory capital as of October 1, 2018. In the table below, top ten banks are ranked for their regulatory capital:

№ Banks Regulatory capital (AZN) 1 IBA 853,697 2 Kapital Bank 295,301 3 Xalg Bank 271,182 4 PASHA Bank 269,281 5 Expressbank 143,174 6 Silkway Bank 142,667 7 Atabank 139,011 8 Rabitabank 100,170 9 Nikoil Bank 73,095 10 Muganbank 71,711

* * To see the full list, it’s necessary to subscribe to information bulletin of the Report information agency.